More than 130 Year 7 pupils at Treviglas Academy received a talk from Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon as part of its outreach and apprenticeships programme.
Regional apprenticeship manager Andy Wallis gave students the opportunity to learn about the career journeys available at the company but also the wider housebuilding industry.
Groups of students each had six minutes with each employer to learn about the sectors in which they operate, and ask any questions they may have as part of the career fair.
The developer will soon begin construction on its Trevithick Manor Park site in Newquay with 187 new homes, 56 of which will be transferred to a local housing association partner, to help address local housing need.
Persimmon’s proposals will also deliver significant public open space, play area, infrastructure improvements and a new strategic footpath/cycle way.
They will also contribute over £565,000 to Cornwall Council through the Community Infrastructure Levy for local improvements.
Laura Ford, head of vocational studies at Treviglas Academy, said: “It is fantastic that local employers are happy to take time and support career events in schools.
“The Year 7 “I Love my Job” event has enabled students to consider their futures and raise aspirations.
“Employer encounters are essential to support young people understand their future career landscapes and the opportunities available when they finish school.”
Persimmon Homes’ Mr Wallis added: “It’s really important that we are discussing the options that are available in the career landscape in Cornwall from a young age, so they can make informed decision on their next best steps.
“That’s why I am so glad that a significant part of my job is going to school and colleges to talk with young people about their futures and why housebuilding is not only a good option for them individually but for the wider community with all the socio-economic benefits development brings.
“Persimmon is determined to leave a positive and lasting legacy in the areas in which we build — that does not just mean providing high quality homes and community assets but job opportunities and career routes, whether that be with us directly or within various supply chains.”