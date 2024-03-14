A GROUP of boys from Cornwall will be stripping down to complete the 3 Peaks challenge later in the year in aid of charity .
The ‘Budgy Boys’ is a group made up of five friends – George, Jordan, Mat, Morgan and Joe.
Towards the end of the year on August 3, they will be taking on the daunting challenge of conquering the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales – Snowden, Scarfel Pike and Ben Nevis.
To make the challenge just a little bit more daring, the boys will be aiming to complete the journey all within 24 hours and wearing nothing but ‘budgy smugglers’ — covering a total distance of 23 miles and an elevation gain of 3064m.
In their quest to raise funds for Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Budgy Boys will be stripping down to their swimwear to grab attention and boost donations.
George Drew, from Rilla Mill, explains why he has chosen to raise money for their chosen charity .
“Last August we lost my mum, Lisa to Multiple Sclerosis (MS). MS Society is one of the world leading funders of MS research,” George explained. “Aiming to provide better, more affective treatments which will help eliminate the effects of MS in the world.
“My mum had benefitted from many treatments over the years since her diagnosis and last year was given a lot of hope with stem cell treatment. The on going research provides a lot of hope for those living with MS.
“MS society also provide a lot of support for anyone managing with MS in their lives.
“Mum was always up for a fundraising event, especially if it included a good laugh so hopefully we can do her proud. – together we are strong enough to stop MS.”
Their initial target is to raise £3,000, with the hope to raise more.
The Budgy Boys are being supported by a number of sponsors including Headlines Hairdressers in Launceston, Budgy Smuggler, HiLine, and Adrenalin Quarry.
To follow follow their journey go to @budgyboys_3_peaks on Instagram and to donate visit: www.justgiving.com/page/budgy-boys-3-peaks?fbclid=IwAR3lSVZ-gAthvNArNDiG5wmD1N8SrL7TlAXwxDKYfUmzKWufGc6Q5fBIIVs