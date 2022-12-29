A brain tumour patient from Bude has stepped out on to the rugby field after being told he will never play again.
Chae Jenkins, who uses a wheelchair to get around since his diagnosis, scored a try with the help of both teams in the final kick of a Boxing Day charity match in aid of Brain Tumour Research.
More than 500 spectators turned out at Launceston Rugby Club to cheer on the former tighthead prop who was forced to retire from rugby in February 2020 after he was diagnosed with a rare and inoperable pilocytic astrocytoma. He was 19.
Chae, from Bude has played in the Launceston first team, Exeter Chiefs Academy and Cornwall under 20s and said: “It was emotional to be back on the field, for me and my mum, who I surprised with my appearance with the team at the end of the match. I was greeted by a huge roar of cheers from the crowd. Both squads came together to help me score a try in the same place I scored last time I played. “Although I know I will never play rugby again, it was great to be carried with members of both teams and lace up my boots for the first time since I was diagnosed with a brain tumour.”
