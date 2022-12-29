Chae, from Bude has played in the Launceston first team, Exeter Chiefs Academy and Cornwall under 20s and said: “It was emotional to be back on the field, for me and my mum, who I surprised with my appearance with the team at the end of the match. I was greeted by a huge roar of cheers from the crowd. Both squads came together to help me score a try in the same place I scored last time I played. “Although I know I will never play rugby again, it was great to be carried with members of both teams and lace up my boots for the first time since I was diagnosed with a brain tumour.”