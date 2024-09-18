BUDE has been voted as the best place to live in Cornwall.
Luxury lifestyle site Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for the best local village, town or city to call home in 2024 using its Top 260 Places to Live guide.
In a regional vote across 29 counties, Bude topped the poll of 10 potential candidates in Cornwall.
From towns to villages, hamlets to commuter favourites, more than 27,500 readers went on to vote for their best in show across the country
However, in Cornwall, it was Bude which beat out the competition, claiming top spot within the county– in front of Hayle and Turo in second and third place.
A spokesperson from Muddy Stilettos said: “Its characterful seaside location; Bude is an under the radar gem on a glorious stretch of coastline. According to the poll, locals rate the independent shops, proximity to the beach, meaning it is a great location for creatives and families.
“The Best Place to Live lists provided information on everything from eating out and best schools to the commute and local arts/culture, but the final decision came from the readers’ own personal experience.”
The top 10 places to live in Cornwall were voted as:
- Bude
- Hayle
- Truro
- Wadebridge
- Penzance
- Cawsand and Kingsand
- Flushing, Falmouth
- Newquay
- St Agnes
- Porthlevan
