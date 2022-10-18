John’s work with huskies began in the sixties when, at the age of 23, he spent two and a half years surveying an island, as one of six people, who each drove a team of nine dogs, being responsible for their welfare. Time and technology moved on and an international agreement was put in place that there should only be indigenous species on the continent from April 1, 1994. John was asked by the British Antarctic Survey to return in order to bring the last dogs out, which he did, but not before one last survey. The dogs were, afterwards, taken on a long journey to Labrador, via the Falklands, Ascension Island and Brize Norton to be given to the Inuits, who had a long tradition of working sledge dogs. The talk was accompanied by anecdotes, along with stunning photographs of the frozen continent, the tents and equipment used and the provisions for both surveyors and their dogs.