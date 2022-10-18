Brought the last working huskies out of Antarctica
Very few people would have had the life experiences of meteorologist and former Kelly College teacher, John Killingbeck, who delivered an enthralling talk to the Coads Green WI about bringing the last working huskies out of Antarctica.
John’s work with huskies began in the sixties when, at the age of 23, he spent two and a half years surveying an island, as one of six people, who each drove a team of nine dogs, being responsible for their welfare. Time and technology moved on and an international agreement was put in place that there should only be indigenous species on the continent from April 1, 1994. John was asked by the British Antarctic Survey to return in order to bring the last dogs out, which he did, but not before one last survey. The dogs were, afterwards, taken on a long journey to Labrador, via the Falklands, Ascension Island and Brize Norton to be given to the Inuits, who had a long tradition of working sledge dogs. The talk was accompanied by anecdotes, along with stunning photographs of the frozen continent, the tents and equipment used and the provisions for both surveyors and their dogs.
It was reassuring to hear that fur seals were returning, wildlife was recovering from whaling, the hole in the ozone layer was becoming smaller, as many women as men now worked in Antarctica and that many nations worked and researched along side one another.
The vote of thanks for such an insightful talk was given by president, Daphne Tucker.
Dates for the diaries included the monthly walk on October 25, at 2pm, from the car park, the Autumn Countdown meeting at the Hall for Cornwall on October 26 and the Coad’s Green WI anniversary dinner at the Launceston Golf Club on October 27 at 7pm.
There was a birthday posy for Anne Parsons and Gerry Rennie won the raffle. Alison Gribble took first prize for the flower of the month, with Christine Walters taking second and Vivien Daniel taking third. Christine Walters was the competition winner, with Alison Gribble in second place and Vivien Daniel in third. Refreshments were provided by Julie Freeman and Linda Willan.
The date of the next meeting is Wednesday, November 9, in the chapel parlour, when Jeanette Neale will be demonstrating Christmas Crafts.
