Brilliant achievement by students
SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES
Subscribe newsletter
Looe Community Academy have reported some brilliant achievements by their students in their GCSEs and other qualifications this summer.
They are particularly proud of their results given how difficult a period this has been in education due to the pandemic and the reinstating of external examination processes.
Approximately 60% of students achieved a grade 4 in both English and Maths, with over 25% of students achieving at least one qualification at grade 7 or above, equivalent to the old grade A.
Headteacher Scott Yalden said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially given how challenging these crucial exam years have been for this cohort.
“Our teachers and support staff have worked hard to support students with their learning to counteract the absences the pandemic brought about and to keep the academy open throughout the past two years, providing them with the best platform to do well.
“We look forward to seeing what our students will achieve in the future as they enter the next phase of their education or training.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |