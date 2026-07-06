BRIGHT sunshine and wide smiles were the order of the day as the carnival season in North Cornwall’s villages kicked off in earnest in St Breward.
Among the many events in the village was the popular scarecrow competition, with the theme for 2026 being related around the Pixar film series.
The winner of the 13 entries was Duncan and Mike of Haydown Close with the scarecrow referencing Woody, one of the main characters from the Toy Story series.
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The St Breward Guides and Brownies with Dominoes (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
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