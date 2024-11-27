The line between Okehampton and Exeter is expected to remain closed until further work to clear the line of debris is undertaken.
In a statement this afternoon (Wednesday November 27), a Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our teams have been working all day to reopen the Okehampton and Barnstaple lines, including dive teams that have inspected a bridge under water.
“While the bridge has now been assessed as safe to run trains, we need to inspect the rest of the line to make sure that any downed trees are cleared and that there are no other issues. The lines will remain closed today while these inspections are carried out.”
Taxi services are replacing the train service with journeys running in line with the train timetable.
