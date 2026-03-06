As St Austell Brewery celebrates its 175th anniversary, the business is honouring the women who continue to drive it forward to this day, building on a legacy that began more than a century ago with Hester Parnell, the daughter of the brewery’s founder, Walter Hicks.
As International Women’s Day (IWD) is marked this week, St Austell Brewery is reflecting on both this remarkable legacy and the role women continue to play across the business today.
In 1911, when the suffragette movement was making headlines and at a time when women were rarely seen in leadership roles, Hester stepped in to run the brewery following her brother Walter’s untimely death.
Under her guidance, the company grew rapidly; brewing output almost doubled, and 72 pubs were acquired across the South West during Hester’s tenure (until 1939).
Her leadership laid the foundations for the brewery to thrive and deepen its roots across the region, becoming one of the most trusted brewers, hospitality and drinks wholesale businesses of today.
Across brewing, pubs, wholesale and leadership teams, females continue to shape the business and drive its future forward.
A key focus for the business across its two breweries, six distribution centres and 165 managed and leased and tenanted pubs is ensuring people can flourish in their workplace.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.