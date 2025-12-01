“Business rates are not going down. A small cut to the multiplier hides the truth – rateable values are rising sharply and justified reliefs are being scrapped. From April 2026, hardworking publicans will face average business rate hikes of 76 per cent, phased over three years. This is equivalent to an extra £13k per annum in additional tax. And these increases have nothing to do with rising profits – pub profits are falling. Revenues are only up because we’ve been forced to raise prices to try and keep pace with inflation, soaring utilities and steep rises in employment costs. This includes above inflationary increases in the National Minimum Wage and the changes to National Insurance announced at last year’s Budget, which were extraordinarily damaging for the pub industry.