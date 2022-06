‘Breathers’ celebrate Jubilee

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cornish times. Read our privacy notice

AS part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the “Breathers” held an event at the Liskerrett Centre.

Deputy mayor, Christina Whitty, and supporters from Saltash College went along to support Joe Barr and Mick Elliot, who go to local schools to educate pupils on the hazards of smoking and the effects on the body in later life.

Also, the impact it has on the NHS.