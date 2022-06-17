‘Breathers’ celebrate Jubilee
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
Monday 20th June 2022 11:00 am
AS part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the “Breathers” held an event at the Liskerrett Centre.
Deputy mayor, Christina Whitty, and supporters from Saltash College went along to support Joe Barr and Mick Elliot, who go to local schools to educate pupils on the hazards of smoking and the effects on the body in later life.
Also, the impact it has on the NHS.
The premier viewing of the No Smoking schools project was well received by those who attended the event. The Liskeard and South East Cornwall Breathers were winners of the Queen’s award in 2013. Joe said he would welcome new members and volunteers to their meetings, on Tuesdays at the Liskerrett Centre.
