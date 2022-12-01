The Saltash Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club (AFVBC) started on April, 1 2022 and have been meeting regularly on the first and third Friday of every month at The Ploughboy pub in Saltash from 9am til 10.30am. The group meet together and enjoy a full English breakfast and chat about their time in the services, giving veterans a sense of belonging in a safe and secure environment.
A spokesperson from the club explained: “We have a Facebook page group where we share important information about services and support specific for Armed Forces personnel and veterans, and promote the breakfast meets. Currently we have around 90 online members. We also have over a dozen members who don’t use Facebook and prefer traditional methods of communication.”
Over the last 17 breakfast meets we have averaged around 20 group members joining together for breakfast and banter, with a fantastic attendance of 34 this past week, including four new members.
A spokesperson continued: “We have remembered our late Queen with a Paddington Bear Marmalade Breakfast and a tot. At our Remembrance Breakfast we had a raffle and raised £102 for the Poppy Appeal, and remembered our fallen with another tot.”
In the new year, the club will be planning an evening meal and quiz event to allow others members who work during the week and cannot attend the morning breakfasts, to join us in friendship and banter, they plan to arrange other evening events throughout the year.
The breakfast clubs are free to attend, with no fees, subs or commitments and the club do not exist to support any national charity, organisation or business. A spokesperson added: “We just ask you to reserve your place so we know how many to cook for, turn up and pay for your full English breakfast at £10 per head and enjoy the company of other Armed Forces Veterans.”
Visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/afvbc.saltash/
Call 07494 478239 or email: [email protected] with any queries or to reserve a place at our last Breakfast of the year on December 16.