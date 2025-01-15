IF Cornwall Council gets into bed with other councils over the border for a ‘Devonwall’ devolution deal it could seriously erode ‘Brand Cornwall’ and see the Duchy being treated as a ‘poor relation’ compared to urban centres like Plymouth and Exeter. That’s the view of the county’s business community as Cornwall Chamber of Commerce announces it supports an independent devolution deal.
Cornwall’s business community had added its voice to the devolution debate following calls by Plymouth and Torbay councils for a combined South West authority to include Cornwall and the rest of Devon. Cornwall’s MPs and Cornwall Council’s Conservative administration have previously said that due to its unique geographic position and national minority status, the Duchy should not join forces with any councils over the Tamar.
The government’s English Devolution White Paper suggests that it would favour combined authorities with an elected mayor.
Cornwall’s business community has now spoken, with Cornwall Chamber of Commerce supporting an independent devolution deal tailored specifically to Cornwall’s challenges and opportunities. It says such a deal would be essential for strengthening the Cornish economy, empowering local governance and preserving Cornwall’s unique identity.
Over 80 businesses responded to the Chamber’s call for consultation on the issue. There was a strong preference for a Cornwall-only deal with 57 per cent of respondents believing that an independent devolution deal tailored to Cornwall is the best path forward. Economic growth and investment remained the top priority, selected by an overwhelming 93 per cent. Local governance (62 per cent) and improved public services (55 per cent) followed closely.
Nearly half of those who responded (47 per cent) believe it is unlikely that Cornwall will secure an independent devolution deal, with an additional 13 per cent stating it is very unlikely. “This scepticism highlights the urgency for clear, actionable commitments from the government,” said a Chamber spokesperson.
While a quarter (24.7 per cent) of respondents favour a combined authority model, concerns about Cornwall’s distinct identity being overshadowed dominate.
Key issues include:
- Cornwall being treated as a ‘poor relation’ compared to urban centres like Plymouth and Exeter
- A loss of autonomy and the dilution of Cornwall’s voice in strategic decisions
- The potential erosion of ‘Brand Cornwall’, a cornerstone of our economic identity.