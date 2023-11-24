Two boys from Torpoint have taken on the challenge of recreating the town in Minecraft.
Experienced crafters, Harry Martin and Liam Hogan, have currently built Sainsburys, the memorial, bus stops, the petrol station and the Harvery Street flats but are expanding their builds rapidly day by day.
Harry said: “As it stands it is just us two working on the project but we still seem to build reasonably fast.”
So far, the boys have spent a few months on their builds laying out the roads and terrains to fit the topography of the town.
“We are using Google street view and the Google measuring tool to outline and then build the individual buildings in great deal, which is rather challenging but fun.” Harry added.
Once the pair have finished their project, they plan to upload the world which will be available to download.