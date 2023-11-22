Experienced Minecrafters, Harry Martin and Liam Hogan have both built up a vast following on their Minecraft based Youtube channels and as a result have gained a plethora of gaming knowledge needed to take on this project.
Harry explained: “We decided to begin this project as we have always found the concept of a digital replica of Torpoint that you can walk around in and interact with your friends a very interesting idea and wondered how we could do it.”
Minecraft is a sandbox style game made up of blocks and creatures where players can work together to create and build things.
Harry explained that they had tried to build Torpoint many times - each one unsuccessful.
“This time we really think we’ve hit it on the nail and should be able to finish the whole town” he added.
The boys have currently built Sainsbury’s, the memorial, bus stops, the petrol station and the Harvey Street flats but are expanding their builds rapidly day by day.
Harry continued: “As it stands it is just us two working on the project but we still seem to build reasonably fast.”
So far, the boys have spent a few months on their builds laying out the roads and terrains to fit the topography of the town.
“We are using Google street view and the Google measuring tool to outline and then build the individual buildings in great deal, which is rather challenging but fun,” Harry added.
Once the pair have finished their project, they plan to upload the world which will be available to download.