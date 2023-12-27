FIRE crews from multiple stations were called after a fire broke out at a property in Torpoint.
The crews, from Torpoint, Saltash and Camels Head fire stations were called to reports of a fire at a property in the evening of December 26, at around 10pm.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Appliances from Torpoint, Saltash, Camels Head and a wholetime officer responded to this incident.
“On arrival a fire in the roof space was discovered.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets, used a triple extension ladder to gain entry to the roof space and extinguish the fire. Crews monitored with a thermal imaging camera and used positive pressure ventilation to ventilate the property.”