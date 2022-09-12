Book of condolences opened
Councillor Rachel Evans BEM (above), Mayor of Torpoint, supported by her fellow councillors (left), read the Proclamation in Sparrow Park on Sunday, September 11. Members of the public then joined in the National Anthem and the Mayor led the three cheers for the King.
Subscribe newsletter
THE Town Mayor of Torpoint, Cllr Rachel Evans BEM, supported by her fellow councillors, read the Proclamation in Sparrow Park on Sunday, September 11.
Members of the public joined in the National Anthem and the Mayor led the three cheers for the King.
A Book of Condolences is now available at Torpoint Library and Community Hub for anyone who would like to leave a message, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Opening hours are Monday to Friday 9.15am to 4.30pm. The building will also open on Saturday from 9.15am to noon and on Sunday from noon to 2.30pm.
Those who are unable to visit Torpoint Library and Community Hub during these times, can post messages to the council offices 1 - 3, Buller Road.
The Book of Condolences will close the day following the funeral at 4.30pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |