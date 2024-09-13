PEOPLE are being encouraged to book early for the annual Santa run at the Eden Project.
The Santas on the Run fun run, in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW), will take place in two waves on Sunday, December 1.
“We cannot wait to welcome people from across Cornwall to Eden this December,” said Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser for CHSW.
“Taking part in Santas on the Run is a great way to mark the start of festive celebrations – what a perfect day for the first day of Advent.
“It really gets people in the Christmas spirit while supporting their local children’s hospice, Little Harbour, which will be continuing to offer care to families 24/7 throughout the festive season.
“We’d also like to say a big thank you to local company Polymermedics for being the main sponsor of the event again this year.”
Santas on the Run sees participants walk, jog or run a 2km route around the Eden Project while dressed in any festive outfit they wish.
Spaces are limited to 400 per wave, with the first wave beginning at 11am and the second at 2.30pm.
A spokesperson for CHSW said: “There will be various fancy dress competitions on the day so everyone is encouraged to get as creative as possible with their festive costumes. Whether you want to sleigh it like Santa, rock it like Rudolph, sock it like a snowman or twinkle like a Christmas tree, this is your chance to embrace all things Christmas and all for a good cause.
“Simply visit www.chsw.org.uk/santaseden to book tickets! Super Santa Saver early-bird tickets are on sale until October 2, where you can save 30 per cent. Tickets are £8.40 for adults, £4.20 for children and under-3s are free.
“Children’s Hospice South West was first registered with the Charity Commission in 1991 and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021. It is dedicated to making the most of short and precious lives, providing the best possible hospice care for children and young people living with life-limiting conditions and their families. There are now three hospices in the South West: Little Bridge House in Barnstaple (opened 1995), Charlton Farm in Bristol (opened 2007) and Little Harbour in St Austell (opened 2011).
“CHSW is the only children’s hospice in the South West. It costs around £11-million to run the three hospice sites each year and the charity relies almost entirely on voluntary contributions.
“CHSW delivers a range of services including short breaks, specialist play, music therapy, activities for siblings, palliative and emergency care, end of life care, bereavement support and specialist medical care - all available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The services are free for families.”