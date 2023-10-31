There are a number of planned firework displays to go and visit this year:
November 3
Liskeard Lions Fireworks – Liskeard Rugby Club. Gates open at 5.30pm, fireworks start 7pm. Adults £5, under 16s free (must be accompanied by an adult). There has been a slight change to the parking due to the weather - The Liskeard Cricket Club pitch will not be available to park in. Westbourne car park is free after 4pm.
The Lions catering van will be onsite for food and drink needs.
November 4
Warleggan Young Farmers’ fireworks - The London Inn, St Neot. Raising money for The Hugs Foundation and Community Farming Network – Farm Well and club funds. BBQ from 6pm. Fireworks to be let off at 7.30pm (ish).
Tencreek Holiday Park - 7.30pm and entry is £5 for adults, with kids and under 16s free. Pay on the gate.
November 5
Plymouth Hoe – Bonfire from 7.30pm, fireworks at 8pm.
Bodmin Bonfire and Grand Fireworks Display – Priory Park. Gates open at 5pm, bonfire from 7pm. Adult £5 (£6 on the gate), child £3 (£4 on the gate) under 5s free if accompanied by an adult.
November 11
Port Eliot House, in St Germans, has announced the postponement of its bonfire and fireworks display, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 4. The decision has been made in light of the recent heavy rainfall, continued poor forecast and the significant storm that occurred on Wednesday night (November 1), rendering the ground too saturated for safe parking and access to the display area. A spokesperson from the estate said: "Despite our best hopes and efforts, it has become apparent that the current conditions pose a potential risk to the safety of both our visitors and staff. Our primary concern is always to provide a secure and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the event. "We are pleased to announce that the Bonfire and Fireworks Display has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 11. All previously purchased tickets will be transferable to this new date, ensuring that guests can still join us for a spectacular evening of entertainment, fun, and mesmerising fireworks. "Port Eliot House extends its sincere apologies to all ticket holders for any inconvenience caused by this change of plans. We understand the anticipation and excitement that surrounds this annual event and assure you that our decision was not made lightly. By rescheduling the event, we aim to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone." Tickets for the rescheduled event will remain available and can be purchased at www.porteliot.co.uk.
"We encourage all ticket holders to update their calendars to reflect the new date and look forward to welcoming everyone on Saturday, November 11. "Current ticket holders who are able to request a refund through the PromoTix confirmation email that they received when purchasing their tickets. If they have any difficulty, they can contact us directly by emailing [email protected]" a spokesperson continued. For further information and updates, visit www.porteliot.co.uk