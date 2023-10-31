Port Eliot House, in St Germans, has announced the postponement of its bonfire and fireworks display, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 4. The decision has been made in light of the recent heavy rainfall, continued poor forecast and the significant storm that occurred on Wednesday night (November 1), rendering the ground too saturated for safe parking and access to the display area. A spokesperson from the estate said: "Despite our best hopes and efforts, it has become apparent that the current conditions pose a potential risk to the safety of both our visitors and staff. Our primary concern is always to provide a secure and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the event. "We are pleased to announce that the Bonfire and Fireworks Display has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 11. All previously purchased tickets will be transferable to this new date, ensuring that guests can still join us for a spectacular evening of entertainment, fun, and mesmerising fireworks. "Port Eliot House extends its sincere apologies to all ticket holders for any inconvenience caused by this change of plans. We understand the anticipation and excitement that surrounds this annual event and assure you that our decision was not made lightly. By rescheduling the event, we aim to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone." Tickets for the rescheduled event will remain available and can be purchased at www.porteliot.co.uk.