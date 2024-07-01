After the First World War, the DCLI approached the famous artist Stanhope Forbes the ‘father of the Newlyn School’ for help. Forbes lost his only child Alex Forbes during the First World War: Alex had joined the DCLI and was killed in the Battle of the Somme in 1916 aged 19. Forbes’s portrait of Alex hangs in Bodmin Keep. The memorial was designed by Mr L.S. Merryfield of Chelsea, London, an associate of Forbes and, the man used for modelling was Cornishman William Harvey Triggs, who had served with the Regiment and was a frequent model for Forbes.