The Wassailers, who visit residences and venues across the town on the twelfth night to perform traditional songs and raise money for a local good cause.
Last year’s Wassail, celebrating the 400th anniversary of the event, raised £1,190 for Equally Abled, a local charity supporting children and adults with additional needs. This year, the fundraising will benefit ‘Young Carers at Bodmin College’.
While the visits to selected residences are a private affair, organisers for the Wassail have confirmed that there will be opportunities to see them perform at local venues.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Wassail said: “This year’s 401st Bodmin Wassail will be on Monday, January 6.
If you would like to come and see us we will be in Bodmin town centre between 2.30pm and 3.40pm, also at the Garland Ox between 6.15pm and 6.30pm followed by the Masons Arms at 6.40pm to 7pm. We will end our day at The Hole in the Wall at 10.45pm. We would love to see you and appreciate any kind donations for this year’s chosen charity ‘Young Carers at Bodmin College’
Please take time to read the following information about our chosen charity: Here at Bodmin College we have one of the largest groups of young carers within the community, a young carer is someone who is under the age of 18 who helps care for a family member, relative or friend.
“Often many young carers do not see themselves as carers, as what they do is part of their everyday lives, which means they miss out on getting the help and support they often need and deserve. As they take on these caring responsibilities, they often missing out on opportunities that other children have and can often be overwhelmed by worries, bullied or become isolated.
“To support our young carers at Bodmin College we run weekly young carers sessions where young carers can come to meet other young carers and socialise, we offer them a safe place where they can off load there worries and concerns.
“We aim to become trusted adults to support young carers, not only with their wellbeing but support their needs in school as well. This can vary from accessing opportunities, clubs, wellbeing support, external support, a safe place, key adult to turn to and provide pastoral support in whatever form that may take.
“Our aim is to give young carers a space and place to be just children to have fun and engage with peers without the worry of their caring role. We work with organisations and clubs within our community to support young carers. We run activities throughout the year for young carers to connect, feel supported and feel part of the community and to know that there is support for them, so that they know that they are not alone.”