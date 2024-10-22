A Hallowe’en party will take place in a Cornish town this weekend despite an initial objection by the police.
Venue owner Nuno Simoes applied to Cornwall Council for a temporary event notice to hold a Hallowe’en Celebration Party at the MK Lounge Bar at Omaha Road, Bodmin, to run until 1.30am on October 26/27. The event will be for up to 200 people.
A ‘prevention of crime and disorder’ objection from Devon and Cornwall Police stated: “It is the police opinion the event will have a negative effect on the licensing objectives. The police have concerns as there are no prior undertakings agreed for this temporary event notice. No information has been provided to evidence what will be in place to manage the licensing objectives.”
A Cornwall Council licensing committee was due to make a decision at its meeting yesterday (Monday, October 21) but an agreement was made between the police and the venue beforehand.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police told us: “Apparently the initial decline from our side was because of an admin error in the initial application – they resolved that and we okayed it.”
Mr Simoes told police last week that the application was for the premises to run for an extra hour until 1am, with the intention that customers leave by 1.30am. The MK Lounge would employ three security staff, with dispersal encouraged to reduce and minimise noise in the area.
An application earlier this year by the MK Lounge to extend its opening hours until 1.30am on Saturday nights / Sunday mornings received representations from over 30 concerned Bodmin residents.
A report from a council licensing compliance officer said at the time: “Bodmin does have a number of recent high-profile reports of crime and disorder relating to the late-night economy, so it is important to consider the impact that this premises is likely to have on the area and how the licensing objectives can help to alleviate it.”