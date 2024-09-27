SUPPORT for vulnerable people in Bodmin across the winter period is set to continue after a partnership between Bodmin Town Council and St Petroc’s Church.
Since the Autumn of 2022, Bodmin Town Council has operated a free warm space amenity within court two at its Shire Hall facility, open six days a week in a bid to support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
However, it has recently had to stop operating this facility, owing to a breakdown of the heating system within the historic court building, with a replacement system not likely to be commissioned in time for this winter.
With the end of summer bringing the first signs of colder weather, the town council has worked to ensure a continued provision within the town to support vulnerable people.
While a replacement provision of six days a week has proven impossible, it has contributed the funds remaining in its warm space budget, a total of approximately £4,500 to the offerings operated by St Petroc’s Church to enable them to offer their services for a further day a week, leading to a three-day provision.
Reverend Elaine Munday detailed the need for the facility and the work her and the volunteers undertake in their current initiatives. She added: “We’ve run our space for two years and it is very much needed in the community. It started off being a warm space but the demand was so much it has grown considerably.”
Councillors agreed unanimously to transfer the remaining funding from their warm space budget to St Petroc’s Church.
Cllr Andy Coppin and Cllr Jodie Renals paid a visit to one of the community space offerings operated by St Petroc’s Parish Church. Cllr Coppin said after the visit: “This morning I visited St Petroc’s Parish centre to see the fantastic work Revd Elaine and her team of volunteers do for the Bodmin community.
“Every Friday morning, they offer a completely free warm space with hot food and drinks and food / clothing to take away for those in need of it.
“There was a real feel-good atmosphere there and I was so pleased to see our community getting together like this.”