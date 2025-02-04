A TOWN Council has launched its annual call for nominations as it seeks to celebrate the volunteers that help make the community the place it is.
Bodmin Town Council is seeking its residents’ nominations for their Community Volunteer Awards.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “ We are pleased to open our Community Volunteer Award nominations for 2025! Do you know an individual or group who gives their time freely to help others? Visit our website to find out more information and to download the nomination form.