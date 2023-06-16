ONGOING VANDALISM at a Bodmin beauty spot has been criticised by the town council that maintains it.
Bodmin Town Council has said that recent incidents of vandalism, property damage and anti-social behaviour at Priory Park have led to a reduction in opening hours of their toilet facilities and time spent by their teams repairing, cleaning up and clearing the mess left behind.
Sharing pictures of vandalism and litter at Priory Park, the council has asked people to enjoy the park space responsibility and to report any anti-social behaviour or vandalism to the police.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: "Priory Park is one of our most enjoyed spaces and our teams put a lot of effort into making sure it is clean tidy and safe for everyone to enjoy.
"Unfortunately, yet again, we have had incidents of vandalism, property damage and anti-social behaviour and as a result has had to reduce the opening times of the toilets and our team have had to spend time repairing, clearing up and cleaning the mess left behind.
"We ask that everyone enjoys and uses our parks responsibly and please report any acts of vandalism or anti-social behaviour to the police."