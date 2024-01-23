STUDENTS at Bodmin College are celebrating their fundraising success after raising over £2,000 for good causes.
Students from the school, part of the Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT) multi-academy chain of schools, took part in the annual festive ‘reindeer roundup’ event with the aim of raising money in aid of Cornwall Hospice Care.
Overall, £2,719.95 was raised by the students, with Jade Hugo from the charity being presented with a cheque for the amount.
The college also revealed which students raised the most money through sponsorship forms.
In year seven, Noah Burden raised £130, with Archie Renals raising £35. Year eight’s top fundraisers were Eliza Robinson with £170 and Jaydan Foster with £130, while in year nine, Esme Swatton successfully raised £125 and Rhys Garrett contributing a further £25.
It wasn’t just the younger students taking part, either, with a sizeable amount coming from the years ten, eleven and sixth form. In year ten, Madi Hooper managed to raise a staggering £235, with Max Bishop second with £25, while in year eleven, Natasha Warburton raised £90 and Tilly Waller adding £65 to the total.
Over £435 was raised by sixth form students, with year 12 student Raven Trebilcock raising £35 and year 13 students Madeline Joseph, Elisha Williams, Tommy Hunter and Tyler Wilton raising over £400 between them.
