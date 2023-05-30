A Bodmin man accused of the murder of 32-year-old Michael Riddiough-Allen, also known as Mike Allen, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace was charged with one count of murder in addition to three counts of attempted murder as well as the Section 18 wounding of intent of two individuals in an incident outside of the Eclipse Nightclub in Bodmin, on Castle Canyke road in the early hours of April 30, 2023. Mr Riddiough-Allen sadly died at the scene.
Mr Hill pleaded not guilty to all charges in an appearance at Truro Crown Court, today (May 30).
A trial, set to last four weeks, will begin on November 6, 2023. Hill will remain in custody until then.
In a statement, the family of Mr Allen said: "The family of Michael Riddiough-Allen would like to thank the media and the wider public for the compassion they have shown us over the last four weeks.
“As we are yet to bury Michael, we would like to request that this continues until after the funeral. We will soon be announcing firm plans for the celebration of Michael’s life and our plans for a legacy to him, one where we hope no other family must go through what we have.
“After the funeral, we will explain all of this in detail, including our plans to create a MIKES Trust charity and how we plan to use what we have gone through as a family to raise the profile and impact that the terrible effects that knife crime has.
“However, the family have no comment to make about the events surrounding Michael’s death on April 30, 2023, until the ending of any legal process, such as the current court verdict which may be sometime in the year. As a family, we are desperate for justice, and this cannot be served by casual comment, rumour, speculation or hearsay.
“The harsh reality, one that we as a family are acutely aware we will be facing is the events leading up to and including what happened on the night we lost Michael will only truly emerge in court and as such, all of us will hear the news at the same time.
“While we might have to wait for justice to do its course, we will in short time, share details with you of how we are going to celebrate the wonderful life that Michael led and how we plan to use our experiences to try and help create a society where a knife does not cost a life.
“Thankyou.”