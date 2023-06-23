TWO WOMEN accused of the 'joint enterprise' murder of Michael Riddiough-Allen are to remain in custody after a bail hearing was adjourned.
Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, Bodmin, and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny's Green, Bodmin, were remanded in custody after being charged with joint enterprise murder.
They had been due to have a bail application hearing this afternoon, June 23, but this has now been delayed.
A spokesperson for Truro Crown Court said that the hearing had been delayed at the request of the defence counsel, and will now take place on July 11.
The two women will appear in court on that day accompanied by 24-year-old Jake Hill, of Jubilee Terrace, who was charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the incident on Castle Canyke Road in the early hours of April 30, 2023. Mr Allen died at the scene from his injuries.
Mr Hill had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and in addition to the hearing on July 11, where all three defendants will appear jointly, is set to face an approximately four-week trial starting in November.
It had been previously reported that the women will face a plea and trial preparation hearing on that date.
The spokesperson for Truro Crown Court said: "I can confirm that the bail application hearing for Tia Louise Taylor and Chelsea Shania Powell have been delayed at the request of the defence and will now take place on July 11, where they will appear jointly with Jake Hill.
"The pair will remain in custody until that hearing takes place."
The family of Michael Riddiough-Allen declined to comment on the story due to its relation to an active court case, but a spokesperson for the family added: "We would encourage people to find out more about our plans for the creation of MIKES Trust, where we will build a legacy to Mike by campaigning and raising awareness through education of the impact of rural knife crime. We would encourage people to view our website at www.mikes.org.uk."