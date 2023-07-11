The trial of three people charged with the murder of Michael Riddiough-Allen (also known as Mike Allen) has been confirmed.
Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, Bodmin and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny's Green, Bodmin appeared at Truro Crown Court today (July 11).
During the hearing, a trial date was set for the three individuals, which will begin on January 22, 2024. The trial is set to take approximately six weeks.
Mr Hill was charged with a number of offences; namely the murder of Mike Allen on April 30, three charges of attempted murder, and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Miss Taylor and Miss Powell were charged with joint enterprise murder a few weeks after the arrest of Mr Hill.
A bail application by Miss Taylor and Miss Powell was refused and they remain in custody.
A spokesperson for Truro Crown Court said: "I can confirm that during today's hearing, a trial date was set for January 22, 2024 with the hearing set to last around six weeks. A bail application for Chelsea Powell and Tia Taylor was refused by the judge."