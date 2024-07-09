A site manager from Bodmin has been recognised as one of the best in the UK after winning a top housing industry award.
Dave Smith, who works for bunnyhomes on its 'The Watchmaker’s' neighbourhood in the town is celebrating having received a Pride in the Job 2024 Quality Award from NHBC, the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance.
Founded in 2013, bunnyhomes employees a full-time team of 33 plus staff and has invested £25 million into the Cornwall and Devon economy. It aims to deliver 250 traditionally built, Georgian-inspired homes each year by delivering new neighbourhoods across both counties.
Dave said: “After 26 years in construction management, in various roles, it was a great surprise to receive the award this year and be recognised for the work I have been doing for bunnyhomes.
“It is refreshing to be involved in this new bunnyhomes neighbourhood and we are creating something special here in Bodmin.
“Working alongside the whole team we make every effort on a daily basis to ensure the new neighbourhood maintains the highest standards across the site. Thank you to NHBC for this award.”
Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers.
Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas including consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.
Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, representing the top five per cent of UK site managers.
Brian Kelly, the contracts manager for bunnyhomes, said: “Congratulations to Dave on this award. He leads from the front when it comes to placing customers and the centre of everything we do, from the traditional construction of our homes to our aim of zero snagging at customer handover. Thank you, Dave, and well done.”
Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.
“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”
Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.
Dave will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.