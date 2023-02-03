The latest phase of a large housing development in Bodmin is set to receive £5.6-million of funding from the UK Government.
It comes as part of a £10-million funding deal negotiated as part of talks for further devolution to Cornwall, including controversial proposals which would see the introduction of a Mayor.
The £5.6-million will go towards the second phase of the redevelopment of the former St Lawrence's Hospital site on the outskirts of the town.
The £10-million funding, which is not dependent on Cornwall agreeing to the devolution deal, will see £3-million split across heritage preservation projects and £7-million going towards housing initiatives.
The Old Library community hub in Bodmin, based in the former Passmore-Edwards library building on Fore Street, is set to receive £60,000 from the £3-million heritage fund.
The council’s Cabinet committee will be asked to officially accept the grant when it meets next Wednesday in the Trelawny Room at County Hall in Truro.
Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “I am delighted to see this coming before Cabinet for approval, it is great news for Cornwall and will bring real benefits for our residents.
“This is a direct result of the negotiations we held with the Government over the proposed Devolution Deal and is a real example of what you can achieve when you have good dialogue and a strong relationship with Westminster.
“I have to thank our officers for their hard work, not just through the negotiations, but also in their incredibly quick work in identifying projects which could be delivered at pace.
“This will help us to provide some of the housing that Cornwall so badly needs and will also protect our unique history for everyone to enjoy.”
Next Wednesday’s meeting will take place at 10am, and is open to members of the public.