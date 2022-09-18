Bodmin Scout volunteer is supporting the lying in state
A Scout volunteer from Bodmin is supporting the lying-in-state process of Scout Patron, Queen Elizabeth II.
Victoria Love is one of 120 Scout volunteers paying their respect and supporting the lying-in-state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. More than a hundred Scouts aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK will join volunteers from Samaritans to offer help where it is needed. These volunteers will be on hand to assist members of the public wanting to pay their respects and keep them safe.
There’s been a special relationship between the Scouts and HM Queen, with Scout volunteer supporting her coronation. Throughout seven decades, HM The Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people. Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service. The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country..
The Queen’s Scout Award (now the King’s Scout Award) was the highest honour in Scouting and was awarded for service to others and skills development. This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges, which includes service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. Since the Queen’s Scout Award began, over 100,000 of these awards have been presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievements and service to their local communities.
Victoria will be volunteering in shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public, keep them safe and joining the thousands of people paying their respect to Her Majesty the Queen.
Victoria Love, 21 from Bodmin, said: “The Queen served our county for 70 years, I am so proud to be given this opportunity to do my bit for the Queen and to help those coming to pay their respects.”
