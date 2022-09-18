Bodmin Scout volunteer is supporting the lying in state

The Queen’s Scout Award (now the King’s Scout Award) was the highest honour in Scouting and was awarded for service to others and skills development. This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges, which includes service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. Since the Queen’s Scout Award began, over 100,000 of these awards have been presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievements and service to their local communities.