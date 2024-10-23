A PROPERTY in Bodmin has been closed by Devon and Cornwall Police after a successful application for a court order.
It is reported that the property was a significant source of anti-social behaviour in the area.
The closure order means no one, with the exception of a representative of the property owners or emergency services, can enter the property.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Excellent news - premises closed! On Tuesday, October 22, 2024 an application was heard at Bodmin Magistrates Court for a premises closure order in relation to a property in Bodmin that had become a significant source of anti-social behaviour.
“The order was granted by the court which means that it is now an offence for anyone (other than a representative of the housing association owners/emergency services) to enter. This is in place for three months. We were also successful in securing a partial closure on another property in Bodmin thereby protecting the vulnerable occupants.
“This result has come about through excellent community intelligence and partnership working with Cornwall Council Anti-Social Behaviour Team, Devon & Cornwall Police legal team and Cornwall Housing. As always, if you are experiencing issues of anti-social behaviour where you are, please get in touch.”