A pharmacy dispensary at one of Bodmin’s doctor's surgeries is to close permanently.
Bosvena Health, operators of Stillmoor and Carnewater surgeries in the towns has confirmed that the dispensary at the Carnewater building will not re-open.
It has been temporarily closed due to staff shortages.
After a review of the provision, surgery bosses have decided that it will not reopen, with all patients that previously used it now required to visit the dispensary inside the Stillmoor House building.
In a statement to patients, a spokesperson for the surgery wrote: “The dispensary at Carnewater was planned for closure until 23 June 2023, owing to staff shortages.
“The GP partners have reviewed this provision and the number of items dispensed from this site. In light of this review, the partners have now agreed that we will be permanently closing the dispensary at Carnewater and this will not re-open.
“Should you like to continue to dispense any medications which you have previously collected from Carnewater, all items will now need to be collected from the Stillmoor Building, Bell Lane, Bodmin, PL31 2JJ.
“For ease of access, there is a pay and display car park immediately next door to the surgery, which is free after 4pm.”