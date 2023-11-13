Bodmin’s proud military past, present and future came together over the Remembrance weekend as the town commemorated those who sacrificed their lives to preserve our freedoms.
A number of events across the town were held as representatives from all the armed forces, dignitaries, representatives of local groups and members of the public gathered to pay their respects.
On Saturday, Armistice Day was marked with a ceremony in front of the Shire Hall on Mount Folly.
The following day, Remembrance Sunday, the events started with wreath laying at the St Lawrence’s memorial clock tower, near the former St Lawrence’s Hospital and built to commemorate the members of staff at the hospital who died during the First World War.
This was followed by a short service and wreath laying at the Devon and Cornwall Light Infantry (DCLI) memorial at Bodmin Keep, before a march down to the war memorial at Priory Park.
Wreaths were laid at the memorial, with a full Act of Remembrance taking place, a well-attended event which brought together veterans with cadets and the public with dignitaries, all with the aim of paying respects.
After the full Remembrance event, the mayoral party, veterans and invited guests made their way in procession to St Petroc’s Church, where a service of Remembrance was led by the Rev Andy Earl, a former police officer and army chaplain, who is currently chaplain to 165 Port and Maritime Regiment.
Chris Lock, Royal Tank Regiment veteran and invited guest of the mayor along with his wife Milena Kolarikova, referring to the main wreath-laying service in Priory Park, said: “That was one of the most beautiful services I’ve attended. The rain added to the occasion. Everyone stood their ground and showed commitment to the act of remembrance.”