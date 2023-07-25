The Bodmin branch of the Original Factory Shop (TOFS) has announced it will be closing its doors for the final time on August 26.
A spokesperson for the company said it thanked the local community and store colleagues for their time in Bodmin.
The retailer, which specialises in discounted homewares, furniture & electrical goods, plus toys and clothing has not confirmed a reason for its closure of the Bodmin branch other than to note it continually reviews its store portfolio.
Announcing the closure, the company said: "We are sorry to let you know our store will close its doors on August 26, 2023.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the local community and our store colleagues for their support throughout our time here in Bodmin.
"We'd love to see you in store one final time to say goodbye."
A spokesperson for the Bodmin store added: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to all the people in Bodmin who have supported us. Also, a massive thank you to all of our team who have always been there for every customer."
Bodmin residents and customers responded to the statement, issued online.
Catherine Bryan said: "So sad to see all these good stores closing. It kills the town."
Lee Swain added: "Very very sad not just another shop going but for the wonderful loyal staff that have worked there for years. We will miss you."
Ally Cheeseman wished the staff well, saying: "Sorry to hear this, good luck to all the loyal staff in the quest for new jobs."