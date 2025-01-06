A MUSIC teacher from St Breward has expressed her shock after being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s honours list.
She said that she was extremely grateful and honoured by the award, adding that it had been her privilege to share the musical journey with so many.
She said: “When I received the news that I was to be awarded a British Empire Medal I was so surprised and felt very honoured, especially as I feel there are colleagues who are equally deserving. It has been an absolute privilege as a teacher and conductor to work with the young people of Cornwall and to be able to share their musical journeys.
“I grew up in Rotherham and began playing the clarinet at the age of 12. I absolutely loved playing in bands and orchestras and experiencing the excitement and joys of making music together.
“I am delighted to have been part of the Cornwall Music Service and the Cornwall Music Service Trust and hope that through my work with the Triggshire Wind Orchestra and the Cornwall Youth Wind Orchestra I have been able to give young players these same opportunities and experiences. I believe passionately that all children should have equal access to music making and the social, personal and musical benefits that this brings and which really can be life changing.
“After 45 years of teaching, playing and being part of the musical life in Cornwall I am extremely grateful for the recognition and the honour of receiving this award and have been so touched and overwhelmed by the kind messages of congratulations I have received.”