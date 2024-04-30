FAMILY and friends gathered to hold a vigil in memory of Michael Riddiough-Allen a year after he was stabbed to death near a nightclub in Bodmin.
Those present stood on the spot where Mr Riddiough-Allen died at 3am in Victoria Square on April 30, 2023.
In addition to the friends and family of Mr Riddiough-Allen, those who were present on the night where he lost his life were also in attendance.
Mr Riddiough-Allen died after he tried to stop Jake Hill, 25, who had already stabbed four other people.
The anniversary comes in the same month Mr Hill was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years in prison for the murder of Mr Riddiough-Allen, having been found guilty of his murder and several other charges.
Tia Taylor, 22, from Bodmin, was also jailed for three years for manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.
Chelsea Powell, 23, from Bodmin, was sentenced to 15 months for perverting the course of justice but had been released after sentencing having served over half the sentence in remand.
The father of Mr Riddiough-Allen, Kevin Allen, said: “A Rattler or two were toasted, and moments of contemplation taken. It was lovely to see quite a few there to share a sad, yet proud moment.”