Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are holding community sessions in the aftermath of the violent incident last weekend.
The incident, on Wallace Road, led to the death of 18-year-old Lucas Underwood, with a 17-year-old charged with murder.
Now, police have invited members of the community to join them for opportunities to talk directly to their local policing team.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: "Following the incident on Wallace Road this weekend in Bodmin, we understand that some members of the local community may have been directly or indirectly impacted by these events.
"There will be a heightened police presence in the area for the remainder of the week and over the weekend.
There will be an opportunity for community members to attend Berryfields Community Centre between 11am-12noon on Thursday 27th, Friday 28th, and Saturday 29th July to speak to members of the local neighbourhood team to afford reassurance for those affected. "
Anyone who may be able to assist with the police investigation is asked to contact the police via the force website or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50230202857