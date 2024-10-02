A VILLAGE children’s play group has expressed its sadness after having to announce its closure.
The St Breward Stay and Play Group has operated from the village hall for approximately two years.
However, owing to other commitments for the duo operating the facility, Becky Biddick and Rachel Berreen, it will close.
All remaining funds will be donated to the village carnival committee.
A statement announcing the closure said: “With sadness, the current St.Breward Stay and Play group held at the village hall, will be closing after the session on Wednesday, October 23.
“The groups success has been made so much easier because of the incredible support we have received from the villagers and local community. Everything has helped and has been so greatly appreciated. Unfortunately though, neither of us now have the time available to continue running it.
“We both still want the group to benefit the children of St.Breward as much as possible, therefore, upon closure we have decided to distribute any remaining funds to our wonderful carnival committee who have assured us that it will go to good use for this purpose.
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for all your support over the recent years.”