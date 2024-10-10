A Bodmin Moor village play group has announced it will remain open after a last-minute reprieve.
St Breward Stay and Play had announced it was due to stop as the volunteers operating it were no longer able to do so due to other commitments.
However, one of the parents whose child attends the group has taken it on.
A spokesperson for the group said: “I'm very happy and excited to announce that the group will continue after half term.
“One of our regular dads to the group, Philip Malpass, has stepped up and volunteered to run the group when Becky steps down in two weeks.
“Key things will stay the same, with Wednesday mornings, between 9.30-11.30am at St Breward Village Hall and Cakes at each session will continue!
“This is such amazing news for our little group, and for the community of St Breward.
“I know you will all support Philip with all that comes in running the group, and I know he will be amazing at it, but please do let him know if you can regularly help him with anything involved as it is a lot for one person to take on. “
Mr Malpass’ first session running the group will take place on November 6.