A Bodmin Moor garden will open on Sunday, August 11, in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
Lavethan Manor Garden will welcome visitors from 2pm to 5pm for just £6 entry. Weather permitting, there will be light musical entertainment at 3pm.
This fascinating Cornish manor house overlooks a quiet wooded valley. As well as an enclosed courtyard and mixed planting borders, there is a recently discovered Victorian dell garden with springs, grotto, ancient well and Celtic crosses.
Wilder walks take visitors through a field to a leat and tributary of the River Camel. Sturdy footwear is recommended in order to enjoy all the gardens have to offer. Dogs on leads are welcome.
For further information, visit www.chsw.org.uk/open-gardens.