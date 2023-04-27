To safeguard rural areas, communities and businesses, Devon and Cornwall Police are ramping up patrols on Bodmin Moor, Dartmoor and Exmoor during the month of May. This initiative is taken as the counties population is expected to surge significantly due to bank holidays.
Rural Affairs Officer for Devon & Cornwall Police, PC Chris Collins explained: “With three bank holidays in May, we’re increasing our rural patrols to safeguard people and livestock during a time when more visitors are expected in Cornwall and Devon.”
We’d also like to take this opportunity to remind users of the countryside to respect and protect our environment, our wildlife, and our historic landmarks. Take notice of local signage, respect wildlife and any livestock around you, keeping your dog on a lead to protect livestock and ground nesting birds.”
“Leave no footprint by being considerate of the land and clearing up after you, prevent wildfire by avoiding the use of BBQ's or fires and contact us if you think unlicenced music events are being planned.”
“Please remember that when you are exploring the countryside, all land is owned and any abuse of access has a significant impact on landowners, farmers, their livestock, and the area’s wildlife. We ask that people follow the countryside code to protect our landscape so that everyone can enjoy it.”
“We all have a responsibility to protect our open spaces, I would urge visitors to respect the countryside and be considerate to our rural communities. Enjoy the countryside but keep yourself safe, plan your visit, check the weather, tides, and local conditions. Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to be back.”
Below are useful resources and tips to keep our rural communities safe:
Follow the countryside code and be considerate to those living there, working there and enjoying the countryside. View the Countryside Code here;
Follow local signs and marked routes, leave gates as you find them and do not block access when parking. Keep to marked paths to protect crops and wildlife.
Protect the environment and historic features and take litter home. Avoid the risk of wildfire by not lighting fires or BBQ’s. Devon and Cornwall Police - Rural Crime - Heritage Crime - YouTube
Be cautious when driving on rural roads, give livestock and other vulnerable road users plenty of space and remember to pass slowly and wide. Devon and Cornwall Police - Rural Crime - Rural Road Safety - YouTube
Do not feed livestock, horses or wild animals as it can cause them harm. Sheep are especially vulnerable at this time of year, so always keep dogs under control. On open access land, dogs should be kept on a lead at all times, but release your dog if chased by cattle.