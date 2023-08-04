The new Bodmin Minor Injury Unit (MIU) has been officially opened.
After more than 20 years within Bodmin Hospital, the unit has moved out and relocated to the NHS community diagnostic centre which opened in December at the hospital site.
Urgent care nurse consultant Tamsin Fussell said: “We are really pleased to move into the new facilities within the community diagnostic centre.
“The new facilities include a triage room and five treatment bays, all with a specific clinical function.
“Moving into the community diagnostic centre gives us access to more diagnostic tests, for example, CT scans.”
The unit has already helped almost 11,700 patients in 2023, including 834 with head injuries, 323 with burns and 157 with broken bones.
Advanced clinical practitioner Laura Inniss, who runs the unit, said: “We have an amazing team who are committed to our patients and our community.
“In most cases, we’re able to treat people quickly and efficiently so they can return home, but there are times when we need to transfer people to the emergency department because they are very unwell.
“We’re here every day from 8am to 10pm and we are a walk-in service, so no appointment is required.”
Phase three of the community diagnostic centre project will see the second floor transformed into a multi-use clinical space with more diagnostic facilities.
The diagnostic services available at Bodmin include X-ray and ultrasound.