A man has been jailed after appearing in Truro Magistrates Court on February 22 for theft from shops in Bodmin.
Officers from Bodmin Police Station announced on Tuesday, February 21, that two individuals had been arrested after an incident in the town centre.
It was reported that the total cost of items taken was £3,213.
Police later confirmed that two people, a 43-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, appeared in Truro Magistrates Court on February 22 charged with theft from shops in Bodmin.
Daniel Blake, 43, of no fixed abode was charged with three counts of theft from a shop; namely the theft of six bottles of champagne worth a total of £220 from Morrisons in Priory Road on February 11, 2023, alcohol valued at £200 from Sainsbury's on February 10 and clothing valued at £405 from The Original Factory Shop on February 14, a total of £825.
He was jailed for four weeks.
Eleanor Gordon, 23, from Dymond Court, Bodmin was charged with two counts of theft from a shop; namely various toiletries, cosmetics, and Christmas gifts valued at £2,305 from Boots chemists in Fore Street on November 2, 2022, and meat worth £83 from Morrisons on St Mary’s Road on August 24, 2022, a total of £2,388.
She was released on conditional bail.