A MAN was taken into custody after reported anti-social behaviour in Bodmin.
Police received reports in the morning of October 15 that a drunk male was behaving in anti social manner on Fore Street in the town,
It was claimed that the man was throwing things at other members of the public and shouting ‘racist remarks’ at passing school children.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “At approximately 8.15am on October 15, we were received a report of a drunk male behaving in an anti-social manner on Fore Street in Bodmin. He was said to be throwing things at other members of public plus shouting racist remarks at some passing school children. If you were subjected to this unacceptable behaviour or witnessed it, we are keen to hear from you.”
It was later confirmed that the man was located by police and taken into custody.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting reference 50240261180.