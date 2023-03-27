Leigh Middleton, Chief Executive, National Youth Agency, said: “We are delighted to see these initial projects get off the ground and excited about the many and varied projects we are now supporting through the application process. The involvement of our Young Assessors in this process is vital to ensure that bids have young people at their core and that the places and activities which will be delivered are inclusive to all. Over the next three years the Youth Investment Fund will support our ambitions to enable more young people to benefit from the life changing impact of youth work, including gaining essential life skills, preparing for employment and being empowered to have a voice in their communities and society.”