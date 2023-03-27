A Bodmin group which provides inclusive dance opportunities to local youth, including individuals who may be struggling to socialise or have additional learning needs has been awarded a grant to build an indoor space to base itself from.
KBSK has been awarded one of 43 new youth service project grants by the Youth Investment Fund, meaning it can support even more young people weekly and provide more opportunities.
The funding is set to be used to construct a social indoor area for young people. The space will provide KBSK with a dedicated and purposeful space for the benefit of Bodmin’s youth, with provisions seeking to inspire and create a safe and nurturing space for young people to engage in youth based activity. The centre, for which planning permission has been applied for, will offer multiple services under one roof to support children and families in times of need as well as a varied timetable of activities to interact and engage with, including dance, education, youth rights and weekly workshops.
The Youth Investment Fund grant will transform KBSK services for young people and enhance the local area with the aims to combat the rise in anti-social behaviour and to provide more opportunities for young people to achieve and reach their full potential. Young people supported by KBSK played a key role in developing this exciting new project. From youth led committee meetings over pizza to being creative in designing the new centre’s mural during graffiti projects supported by Safer Bodmin and Bodmin Town Council.
Welcoming the Youth Investment Fund grant, KBSK CIC Managing Director Adie Dove said: “I want every young person to have access to a safe and nurturing space that provides life changing opportunities.. because every young person deserves that right. I truly believe that this new centre is going to be a beacon of light for so many and the Youth Investment Fund has made this vision a reality”
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “I want every young person to have the opportunity to access the kinds of life-changing activities which expand their horizons and allow them to develop vital life skills. “The National Youth Guarantee will provide these opportunities and support young people with access to regular club activities, adventures away from home and volunteering opportunities. “We are supporting this today with an investment to create or renovate spaces for youth clubs and activities to support opportunities for thousands of young people across the country who would otherwise miss out.”
Leigh Middleton, Chief Executive, National Youth Agency, said: “We are delighted to see these initial projects get off the ground and excited about the many and varied projects we are now supporting through the application process. The involvement of our Young Assessors in this process is vital to ensure that bids have young people at their core and that the places and activities which will be delivered are inclusive to all. Over the next three years the Youth Investment Fund will support our ambitions to enable more young people to benefit from the life changing impact of youth work, including gaining essential life skills, preparing for employment and being empowered to have a voice in their communities and society.”