Renowned local artist Cathy Davies has spoken of her family pride after donating one of her paintings to Bodmin Hospital, a place she says holds a special place in her heart.
The piece, ‘Calmness at Carbis Bay’ will be bringing a splash of colour to the walls of the Electroconvulsive therapy department in Bodmin Hospital, somewhere which has played a prominent role in Cathy’s life.
She says: “Due to my family history and connection with Bodmin Hospital it felt right to donate one of my original art pieces from my gallery.
“My father had a big role at St Lawrence’s Hospital in Bodmin. His role was nurse tutor to all the student nurses at the hospital. He managed many wards and was a very well-respected person in the industry.
“My mother was a health care assistant at Bodmin Hospital for many years and a well-respected person who was well liked by the staff she worked with.”
The painting, which was officially unveiled today was inspired by the G7 Summit, which took place in Carbis Bay in 2021. Written into the ripples of water are the names of the world leaders who attended.