A HOTLY anticipated extraordinary planning meeting to discuss Bodmin Town Council’s response to a planning application for 540 homes on land at Halgavor Moor Farm is set to go ahead, despite a last-minute absence from the meeting.
It had been expected that a representative of developer Wainhomes would be in attendance at the meeting to answer questions about the proposed development, which has met significant opposition locally, with the agenda for the extraordinary meeting stating in the section titled ‘Chairman's announcements’ stating such.
The meeting is expected to attract residents that are part of the ‘Save Halgavor Moor’ campaign who oppose the application, which currently has 185 objections on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
It read: “A representative from Wainhomes will be in attendance at this meeting to provide information on item 052 - PA20/10618, outline planning permission for proposed residential development for up to 540 dwellings”.
However, it is now understood that this will not be the case, and while the meeting will still proceed with Bodmin Town Council’s planning committee deciding its response to the amended proposals, there will be no representation from Wainhomes.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Unfortunately it looks as they won’t be in attendance but the meeting will still go ahead.
“Wain Homes indicated that they would be available to attend a meeting on the 7th, however have since withdrawn their attendance.”
Wainhomes have been approached for comment and further detail on the reasoning behind the last-minute withdrawal from the meeting.