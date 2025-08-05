A BODMIN GP surgery has issued a warning to patients as it experiences a staff shortage.

Bosvena Health, which operates the Stillmoor House and Carnwater doctors surgeries in the town has asked patients to consider using online services for non-urgent enquiries and requests to help it to serve as many patients as possible.

A spokesperson for Bosvena Health said: “We’d like to let our patients know that we are currently operating with fewer staff than usual this week. We apologise for any delays you may experience, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

“Our team is doing their very best to help everyone as quickly and safely as possible. Please consider using online services (such as the NHS App or our website) for non-urgent queries, prescription requests, etc. Thank you for your continued support.