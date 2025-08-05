Bosvena Health, which operates the Stillmoor House and Carnwater doctors surgeries in the town has asked patients to consider using online services for non-urgent enquiries and requests to help it to serve as many patients as possible.
A spokesperson for Bosvena Health said: “We’d like to let our patients know that we are currently operating with fewer staff than usual this week. We apologise for any delays you may experience, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.
